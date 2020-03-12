Chippewa Valley Technical College held its annual Manufacturing Show Thursday afternoon at its Gateway Campus on Eau Claire's north side. Using hands-on demonstrations and representatives from area employers, the show is used to give potential CVTC students a look into programs offered at the college and what careers they can lead into. ?Above:? Jason Hart of Lincoln Electric, a company based in Maple Grove, Minn., uses gas tungsten arc welding to join metal pieces at the Manufacturing Show. ?Left:? Luke Bailkey of Rice Lake sits in a flight simulator that can shoot ping pong balls at a target in one of the hands-on demonstrations. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.