When I was five years old we moved from Rice Lake to Milwaukee because my dad got a job in a civil defense plant during World War II.
Both of my brothers enlisted in the Army. One was in Germany and the other was in Japan.
My parents rented a house on 16th Street and the first thing they bought was a dining room set with six caned-chairs and six leaves that extended the table from 42-by-42 to 42-by-99.
At that age I really didn’t pay attention to the table but I know we ate every special dinner with a linen table cloth on it while gathered around.
When the war was over we moved back to Rice Lake and rented a house on Wisconsin Avenue and the table took its place in the dining room, and in the dining room on Douglas Street and on Humbird Street.
Mom and Dad played cribbage and read the Milwaukee Sentinel and the Rice Lake Chronotype at the table all the time and I did my homework there.
On holidays the table was extended as long as it could get and my Dad, brothers and brothers-in-law would play cribbage or sheephead while Mom prepared the dinner.
They would slap the cards down and bang on the table and Mom just would cringe but never say a word.
When it was time she would put on a linen table cloth and set the table.
Dad died first in 1976 and Mom passed away in 1980.
Mom had said I could have the table but my brother arranged to have an auction and sell everything.
I had been living in Eau Claire by then and the day of the auction I told my husband to hook up the trailer and we drove to Rice Lake.
I made up my mind that no one was going to get the table.
Several people were there along with a couple of antique dealers.
I started to bid but I became so emotional that I couldn’t continue.
My oldest daughter took over for me and I told her to bid as high as she had to.
Well needless to say, we loaded the table and chairs into the trailer and drove back to Eau Claire to put it in our dining room in our home on the Chippewa River.
Every special dinner has taken place around it ever since.
My youngest daughter would always ask if we could make the table big. A white linen table cloth is placed on it or a lace one, a pastel colored one, a red and green one, or a gold one with matching napkins.
I get so many compliments on the table. I love my table and all the good memories.
All my children remembered holidays at Grandma and Grandpa’s.
Three of my five children love our time around the table. Two of my sons passed away and they loved their time around the table while they were here with us.
My remaining children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will not be here this year because of COVID-19 but God willing, hopefully next year.