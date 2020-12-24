It was around Christmas time when I realized I lost my mom in Walmart.
I was like 6 years old. I just learned to read, and it was around Christmas time.
So I was excited to get presents. But I went with my mom to get Christmas presents for my cousins.
So my mom and I were going to Walmart and we are getting our shopping carts and stuff.
So I wanted to go to the toy section obviously, but my mom needed to go to the freezer section.
So I was all pouty and mad, so I keep begging and begging to go to the toy section.
I thought to myself, “You know what, I’m a big boy. I’ll just go by myself and meet her back at the freezer section.”
So I asked and she said, “whatever,” so I was the happiest little guy so hugged her.
I walked off on my way to the toy section.
So I’m happy looking for toys, so I grab a little toy and set it somewhere where I can put it so I remember where it is.
So I’m taking my time looking at some radical toys. So I’m wandering around with no parents thinking I’m so cool.
I realize that I’ve been looking at toys long enough. So I go and grab the little toy I set down earlier and try and make my way back to the freezer section.
So I’m running over to the freezer section, and I looked in the aisles and I thought I saw my mom.
So I stop, step back and look in the aisle, and then I saw the back side of my mom looking for groceries.
I’m following my “Mom” right now and she makes her way to the checkout and I’m still following her.
She checked out and I’m following her outside. We show up at her car and she turns around and I realized I messed up.
That wasn’t even my mom, so I’m scared and freaking out so I run in the store as fast as I can.
I make it in the store. I ask a worker to show me where the freezer section is and he points the direction.
So I ran over there and was looking in the aisles to try and find my mom. I made it to the freezer section and I saw my mom standing there on the phone, so I ran as fast as I can over there.
I gave her the biggest hug and didn’t say anything about what just happened.
Then I realized I dropped my toy somewhere so I ask my mom if I can get a toy and she said, “Yes.”
So we went to get the toy and we checked out. And made our way home.
This was the time I lost my mom in Walmart.
This was a scary moment but I’m pretty sure my mom still doesn’t know about it.