One time on Valentines Day my mom got my dad a bottle filled with candy!
When my dad tried to open it, it would not budge.
He was trying for 5-10 minutes before he got a pliers and tried to pry it open.
He was getting annoyed.
He did that for another 5-10 minutes and while he was trying to get it open he was chipping the cap and it looked funny.
But it would not come open!
Then when he was going to give up he felt the bottom and realized that it opened from the bottom the whole time.
After that my grandma said that she wished she had a camera.
We all laughed,”Haha”.