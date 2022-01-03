EAU CLAIRE — The new year got off to a cold start, but it wasn’t anywhere near a record for the Chippewa Valley.
Temperatures dropped to a dangerously cold -14 early Sunday morning. But you’d have to go down another 14 degrees to find the record for the date. According to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, the record for Jan. 2 is 28 below.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service predict temperatures will rebound to near freezing today, but the warmup won’t last long. Wednesday will see some morning snow and temperatures topping out at about 19 degrees in the morning. A cold front will drag down temperatures through the day. The evening commute will see thermometers reading around 11 degrees.
An overnight low of -2 sets up a cold Thursday with highs in the single digits. Thursday night will likely be the coldest yet this winter, with a forecast low of -16.
Unlike the recent cold snap, this one will stick around. Saturday’s forecast high in the low 20s is a brief aberration before yet another dip.
While such a cold start to the year is unusual, 2022 has a long way to go to match the coldest January on record. That title belongs to 1977, which is the only month in the records to have a negative mean temperature for the month. Twenty-five overnight lows dropped below zero that month, including the second-lowest temperature recorded in Eau Claire.
Jan. 9, 1977 saw temperatures plunge to -39 degrees. That mark is only exceeded by a low of -45 on Jan. 30, 1951.
Forecasters don’t expect either of those nights to be equaled anytime soon.