RICE LAKE — Three people were injured, with two flown to hospitals, after a traffic crash Saturday night that sent vehicles careening into a rural Rice Lake restaurant parking lot, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
Two SUVs collided at the intersection of Highways B and SS shortly after 6 p.m. Both cars then careened into the parking lot of the busy Country Inn restaurant, crashing into a parked vehicles, one of which then crashed into the side of the building.
The official crash report indicates that a Chevy Suburban driven by Brent Burns, of Rice Lake, was eastbound on Highway B and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Highway SS. The Suburban then struck a southbound Chevy Equinox driven by Dillen Metheny of Springbrook. The impact sent both cars into the Country Inn parking lot, where four parked vehicles were hit and a fifth was damaged by flying debris.
A passenger in the Equinox, Justin Metheny, of Springbrook, was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth hospital with serious injuries. Dillen Metheny and Brett Burns were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Four people were in one of the parked vehicles involved in the crash. All were checked at the scene and needed no further medical attention.
One person in the building received minor injuries from debris when the building was struck.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Country Inn repairs
“It sounded like a bomb went off in the restaurant,” said Monty Mouw, owner of the Country Inn.
After seeing a series of wrecked vehicles in the parking lot, the staff called 911 right away and did its best to continue serving customers, he said.
One patron was injured, and it was only minor scratches. It was a woman in the woman’s bathroom, which was the point of impact to the building.
“The bathroom is pretty much totaled,” said Mouw, estimating thousands of dollars worth of damage.
He said he is hoping to re-open the restaurant later this week with one unisex bathroom, if health codes allow for it. Otherwise, the delay in re-opening may be longer.