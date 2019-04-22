Weather in Wisconsin is such a mystery. It was spring for roughly three days and then we returned to winter. The cold weather gear came back out, games were postponed and practices were canceled. Can I even hope that spring may have returned again? I hope beyond hope that it is here to stay.
I also have hope that fresh, local produce is not far away. A favorite early spring vegetable is asparagus. While I don’t have a fondness for the green, spear-shaped crop, I do know a lot of people who can’t wait to get a taste of it each year.
Asparagus is a vegetable packed with nutritional benefits. It is a low-calorie food that is a good source of folate and vitamins A, C and K. It also serves as a great source of antioxidants, especially C and E. Antioxidants prevent the accumulation of free radicals and may reduce the risk of chronic disease. It’s also an excellent source of fiber.
To plant your own asparagus bed, plan well in advance. Experts say it is critical to eradicate all the weeds and grasses from the area to be planted. Asparagus will not tolerate weed competition.
Asparagus crowns are usually only available in the early spring. Once the bed is weed-free, dig a trench about 12 inches deep and a foot wide. The crowns should be planted 18 inches apart.
Place a shovel of compost and a cup of all-purpose fertilizer in the trench every 18 inches. Adding rock phosphate is also recommended at the time of planting to fortify the root zone.
Create a small mound of soil, compost and fertilizer to set the asparagus crown on top of. Drape the roots down over the sides, leaving the top of the crown about 6 inches below the soil surface. Cover the roots with the soil up to the crown and water well.
Keep the bed well-mulched with leaves or straw to prevent grasses and weeds from establishing. Once this happens it is very difficult to reclaim the bed.
There are a number of ways to prepare asparagus. A quick method preferred by many is to sauté or pan fry it. This takes less than 10 minutes and produces tender-crisp asparagus that has charred edges with tender, juicy asparagus meat that is full of flavor.
Start with melting 3 tablespoons of butter in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add three cloves of minced garlic and one bunch of asparagus. Stir, cover and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Roasted asparagus is also full of flavor but takes longer to cook. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Place washed asparagus pieces in a mixing bowl, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, garlic, salt and pepper. Toss to combine well. Spread out on a roasting pan and bake for 10 to 12 minutes.
To grill asparagus, leave the spears whole and coat with olive oil, salt and pepper. Grill over high heat for 2 to 3 minutes until desired tenderness is reached.
Whether you are preparing to start an asparagus bed of your own or just looking forward to enjoying the asparagus grown by other others, I hope that Mother Nature allows the planting, growing and harvest seasons to get under way.