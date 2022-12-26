CHIPPEWA FALLS — Holiday cheer may not be what everyone feels during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. For those struggling with alcohol or drug use it can be a difficult time filled with loneliness, self-doubt and depression.

Dave Peterson, an alcohol and drug abuse registered nurse and counselor at L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, a service of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, says it’s imperative for those in recovery to have a sense of belonging, especially during the holidays.