An inmate of the Trempealeau County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, the Trempealeau County Health Department said in a news release.
The inmate was arrested by a local police department, and was showing symptoms of the coronavirus. The person was taken to a local hospital for testing.
The inmate was not in contact with the jail's general population, due to a policy that those who are arrested are isolated from the general population for 14 days.
The jail will test all corrections staff and inmates after the incident, the health department said.
The department will not identify the inmate due to federal and state laws protecting personal information.
Trempealeau County Sheriff Brett Semingson said in a statement: “Per protocol, jail staff were all wearing recommended PPE when in contact with the infected inmate from the moment that person was booked into the jail."
Trempealeau County's COVID-19 informational line can be reached at 715-538-1872.