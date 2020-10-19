EAU CLAIRE – A few snow showers visited the area late last week, but a more substantial storm is about to arrive in the Chippewa Valley.
Eau Claire should expect 1-3 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service’s Twin Cities office. There’s reason to think it could be on the higher end of that scale. Maps on the office’s website Monday morning gave Eau Claire a 71 percent chance of two inches or more.
Western and northern portions of the region will see higher accumulations. Chippewa Falls’ forecast calls for 2-4 inches of snow. Menomonie residents should expect 3-5 inches, according to the NWS, followed by freezing rain Tuesday night.
The critical difference is Tuesday night’s low temperatures. Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls should stay warm enough to keep Wednesday night’s precipitation wet, while forecasters expect Menomonie to dip into the upper 20s.
While the storm’s arrival heralds a run of wet weather, most of what the area will see should be rain. Temperatures will bounce back into the 40s most days, with Thursday’s high near 50 degrees. The average for this time of year should be in the mid-50s.