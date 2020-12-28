EAU CLAIRE – Wisconsin is in winter’s crosshairs again, with a storm approaching that is expected to bring significant snow totals.
The entire area is under a winter weather advisory that begins at noon Tuesday and will continue through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Expected snow totals vary widely, though, with higher amounts to the south.
Nick Carletta, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Twin Cities office, said this is a different situation than the storm that primarily hit Minnesota last week. While there may be some blowing snow, most winds will be light during the storm. That means the majority of the visibility issues will come from the falling snow itself, rather than blizzard conditions.
Forecasters expect the storm to arrive in the Chippewa Valley between 5-6 p.m., which means the Tuesday evening commute could be tricky. Most area totals are expected to come in between 3-5 inches, but forecasters said some spots could see more. The NWS gives Eau Claire a 30-40 percent chance of six inches or more of snow.
“If some bands develop further north, we can’t rule out higher amounts,” Carletta said.
The record snowfall for the date is 5.6 inches, set in 1972.
This storm also covers a large geographic area. On Monday the watches and warnings associated with it extended from the Kansas-Oklahoma border into central Wisconsin. Winter storm warnings were in effect for much of central and southeast Iowa, where snow totals could approach eight inches, while a winter storm watch extended into Wisconsin. Madison could see 4-6 inches of snow.
Most of the snow should stop in the Chippewa Valley by about 4 a.m. Wednesday. But the accumulations will mean there could still be slick patches or areas with snow over roadways during the Wednesday morning commute.
Temperatures shouldn’t change much in the storm’s wake. Highs in the mid-20s and overnight lows in the single digits are expected to continue through New Year’s Day and the start of 2021.