My grandmother’s service was in Menominee, Michigan, not far from her home near the shore of Lake Michigan, a spot where I often walked looking for treasures.
Driftwood and fossilized rocks often came home with me, pockets overflowing.
That day went by in a blur of activity and afterwards my sisters and I shipped back to our respective homes in different parts of the country.
Days passed and the Thanksgiving holiday arrived.
My husband and I went to my mother’s in Green Bay, and with the loss of my grandmother, a tangible difference had been in the air.
Sadness permeated our table, one filled with memories of past Thanksgivings, now etched with yet another loss.
It was months later when I realized something else had been missing – the cookies.
Where many families concentrated on Christmas baking, for ours it was the “Turkey Cookies”. They came sprinkled with white sugar or laced with a chocolate glaze. And each had what I called “The Gobbler” – a red blob of butter cream frosting representing the wattle or snood (never knew which) of a live turkey.
Each Thanksgiving, no matter the location, Grandma Ella was always there with an enormous box filled to the brim with those delicious turkey cutout cookies, each perfectly formed – no mistakes.
Sometime after this first Thanksgiving without her, my mother made a confession – the cookies were actually whipped up in a Peshtigo, WI bakery – a secret my grandmother had never revealed.
Soon began my quest to find the perfect sugar cookie recipe, as well as one for the required chocolate glaze.
I tried many, finally reeling in one I deemed the perfect fit. The dough needed to be rolled quite thin – no plump turkey would do for this project.
An old Betty Crocker recipe book held the chocolate glaze, and thus began my annual baking of the turkey cookies, now going on for 35 years.
I lay no claim to “perfection” like those from the Peshtigo bakery, as sometimes children assisted in spreading the glaze, but for me they bring back those past Thanksgivings.
As they bake, I see Grandma Ella at the dining room table in her dress and pumps, playing me in a game of Spite and Malice, or my grandfather returning from his deer hunting exhibition, the smell of turkey coming from the oven, my dad struggling with the basting.
Or there’s grandpa trying to get the perfect dinner photo as the ice melts in our glasses and the women’s voices urge him to hurry so dinner wouldn’t get cold.
Each year, all returns in this annual ritual I now do alone, adrift in my memories.
Just as the Lake Michigan tides erased all signs of my childhood treasure hunts, so the years have taken away so many of those I have loved.
Yet the sights and smells of the turkey cookies help them all rise again to the surface.