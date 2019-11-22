CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Jim Falls couple has been charged with mistreating animals after law enforcement who searched their home found the residence filled with urine and feces.
Scott T. Troestler and Erin J. Troestler, both 30, 21609 152nd Ave., were charged this week in Chippewa County Court with eight counts of intentional mistreatment of animals, which are misdemeanors. They are slated to return to court in January.
According to the criminal complaint, EMS officials searched the home Oct. 16, and two of them stated it was the “worst residence they each had seen in their careers by far.” Children were removed from the residence, and 22 dogs or cats were removed.
Officials found the home had no running water or functioning toilets. Piles of dog feces were found on the floor. Cats were climbing through a hole in the floor to go outside. Black mold was discovered.
In the bathroom, human feces and urine was found. The toddlers’ beds were dirty.
The kennel for the dogs was filled with feces, but no water was present for the animals.