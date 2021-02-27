CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gov. Tony Evers announced 13 pardons on Friday, including pardons for two Chippewa County residents.
To date, the governor has granted 157 pardons.
“Through a pardon, an individual is given the opportunity to make amends and give back to their community and our state,” Evers said in a press release Friday. “It continues to be extraordinary listening to the stories of so many who have paid their debt and deserve a second chance. Today, I am glad to be able to grant these 13 pardons.”
The pardons include:
• Samuel Cantrall, who was a teenager when he and a friend committed a series of thefts, burglaries, and damage to property. Now in his 50s, he lives with his family in Bloomer and has maintained employment in construction and manufacturing.
• Teresa Scholtz, who was a teenager when she brought contraband into the jail where she was serving a sentence. She resides with her family in Chippewa Falls and aims to make a career of her passion for working with kids.
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not result in an expungement.