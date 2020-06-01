There will be two contested district attorney races in western Wisconsin this fall.
The filing deadline for the partisan races was Monday.
In St. Croix County, incumbent Michael Nieskes isn’t seeking re-election.
Two Republicans, Amber Hahn of Cottage Grove., Minn., and Karl Anderson of Houlton, have filed to fill that seat. Both of their applications have been completed and approved.
In Pierce County, incumbent Sean Froelich is seeking another term. Froelich, a Democrat, will be challenged by Democrat Halle E. Hatch. Both live in River Falls. Hatch turned in nomination papers Monday, but ballot status is still listed as “pending.”
Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell and Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf are all running unopposed this November.