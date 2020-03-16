CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 74-year-old man and his 39-year-old daughter died after they fell through the ice on the Chippewa River on Sunday, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said.
John D. Custer and Jennifer M. Custer were identified Monday afternoon as the victims.
The Custers were riding on an enclosed UTV when it went through the ice on the river in the town of Lake Holcombe.
The incident happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Kowalczyk said. A witness observed the machine going through the ice. The Chippewa Falls EMS and Dive Team team later located their bodies in the UTV on the bottom of the river, about 20 feet below the surface.
Both were taken to a hospital in Eau Claire, where they were later pronounced deceased.
"The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone to be extremely cautious on the ice as the weather continues to warm up," Kowalczyk said.
Cornell Fire and EMS, state Department of Natural Resources wardens and Mayo & Life Link helicopters also were involved in the search and recovery.