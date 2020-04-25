RIVER FALLS — A father and son have died in a shooting at a home in River Falls. However, authorities say there is no threat to the public, and no suspects are being sought.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the dispatch center received a call at 11:25 a.m. Friday from 32-year-old Amory Tarr, saying his father, 60-year-old Craig Tarr, had been shot. Telephone contact with him was then lost.
Authorities arrived at the rural River Falls home, in the town of Clifton, and found both men deceased.
The incident remains under investigation.