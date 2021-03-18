CHIPPEWA FALLS — Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after an armed house invasion near Cadott, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.
Antonio D. O'Brien, 25, of Menomonie and Quinnten A. Schug, 23, of Knapp were located in the immediate area, and matched the descripton of the intruders.
"The individuals were detained and provided information that they were responsible for the home invasion," a press release states. The deputies discovered a loaded handgun, masks and clothing.
The break-in occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the town of Seigl, located south of Cadott.
The residence was targeted by the arrested individuals. The investigation determined illegal drugs was the reason for the invasion.
Online court records show O'Brien was convicted of fraud in Dunn County Court on Feb. 21, and was placed on probation for one year. O'Brien also is charged with two more counts of fraud; he will appear in that court on Friday.
Schug was prevously charged of disorderly conduct in Eau Claire County Court; those charges were later dismissed.