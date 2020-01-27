With the U.S. census set to begin in coming months, hundreds of workers in the Chippewa Valley are needed to help count everyone.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced Friday it still wants another 24,500 applications statewide for census-taker positions.
“Census takers will be hired to work in their own communities in order to go door-to-door to collect responses from those who do not respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail,” states the agency’s press release.
Robert Giblin, U.S. Census media specialist from Chicago, said that as of Friday, organizers still wanted 855 applicants from Eau Claire County, 209 from Chippewa County, and 376 in Dunn County.
The exact number of workers needed isn’t exactly known, because it is unclear what percentage of people will fill out the census forms on their own and submit them online, by phone or mail, he explained.
“These are temporary positions,” Giblin said.
Four U.S. Census offices have been established in Wisconsin, in Eau Claire, Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee.
To generate interest in the positions, the agency has set up a booth from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eau Claire County treasurer’s office lobby this week. Giblin said the idea was to catch people’s attention as they entered the building.
Other open houses are being planned to generate more interest in the jobs. Workers must be 18 and pass a background check, and there will be both full-time and part-time opportunities, with flexible schedules, the agency’s website states. At the Eau Claire County location, pay will range from $19 to $21 per hour, the website states.
A census office also has opened at 2285 Brackett Ave. at the intersection with Hastings Way.
In general, the workers will probably start in February, with the official census taking place April 1. There are processes in place to count college students, as well as the homeless and prison populations.
The census should be completed by July 31.
Every 10 years since 1790, the United States has performed a census, which is used for a variety of reasons from funding formulas to establishing U.S. House of Representatives districts.
For more information, visit 2020census/jobs or call 855-562-2020.