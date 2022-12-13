EAU CLAIRE — Northwestern Wisconsin is getting hit with a double whammy, as a two-part winter storm began settling in on Tuesday.
Drizzle and a few flakes arrived in the Chippewa Valley Tuesday afternoon, and forecasters expected a very sloppy overnight experience. Rain, snow and sleet were all part of the forecast as temperatures were expected to bottom out just slightly above freezing.
The combination was enough for the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for the area overnight.
Wednesday should begin with rain, tapering off by midday. The high of 38 won’t be bad, but winds of 15 mph with gusts twice that strong will make it feel colder. And, again, the overnight low near 32 will create the potential for rain, snow and sleet before daybreak.
A rain/snow mix will continue Thursday before changing over to mostly snow in the evening as the front finally moves through. A chance of snow lingers into Saturday, though large accumulations are not expected.
Messy as all that is, there’s reason to think the region could dodge a bullet. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the storm was expected to produce sleet rather than freezing rain for the most part.
Other forecasting sources are less optimistic. Accuweather.com thinks the storm will drop 3-6 inches of snow on the Chippewa Valley before it’s done.
Why such a big difference in forecasts? This area is right on the expected line between rain and significant amounts of snow. That means a relatively minor shift in the storm’s path could significantly alter outcomes. What most agree on is that areas to the north are going to see plenty of snow. The NWS expects Rice Lake to receive 3-8 inches of snow before the system departs. Areas close to the Great Lakes could receive 5-9 inches.
The region is running a bit behind the average snowfall for the season. The area has seen 7.9 inches since November 1 as measured at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, short of the 9.3-inch average since 1991.