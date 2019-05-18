Under the rainbow

Altoona Intermediate School students participate in the 3rd Altoona PTO Color Run on Friday. The students ran through six color stations over a two-mile course. The event, expected to attract 800 to 1,000 people, raised more than $35,000.

 

 Photo by Branden Nall

