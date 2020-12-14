EAU CLAIRE -- United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley has announced its third and final wave of COVID Recovery grant funding.
According to a news release from the local United Way office:
A total of $141,630.51 was awarded in the third wave and, when combined with the first and second waves, brings the total grant funding amount to $500,000. Combined with the funds awarded by the Eau Claire Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Chippewa County, the “Response and Recovery” grant partnership provided over $1.2 million to area nonprofits.
The third wave of funding allowed for support of eight projects. One of those projects, the Chippewa Falls StoryWalk, was independently funded by Tom and Pam Kell.
The following organizations received funds in the COVID Recovery grant process:
First wave:
• Western Dairyland EOC:Bouncing Back: Building Resilient Child Care in the Chippewa Valley.
• Boys and Girls Club: Bridging the Gap for Youth During COVID (Grades K-3).
• Chippewa Valley YMCA: COVID-19 YMCA Child Care Assistance.
• Feed My People: Feed Our Kids -- a response to COVID-19.
• ECLIPSE: Virtual ECLIPSE COVID-19 Response and Recovery.
Second wave:
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Wisconsin: 1-to-1 Youth Mentoring (Virtual & Community Based).
• L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library: Eau Claire Literacy StoryWalk.
• Family Resource Center: Family Connections Virtual Parenting Support.
Third wave:
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Wisconsin: 1-to-1 Youth Mentoring for 8-10 Year-Old Children.
• Boys and Girls Club: Bridging the Gap for Youth During COVID (Grades 4-5).
• Western Dairyland EOC: Child Care Partnership Scholarship Collaboration Program.
• Chippewa Falls Library: Chippewa Falls StoryWalk.
• Chippewa Valley YMCA: COVID-19 YMCA Child Care Assistance Extension.
• Feed My People: Feed Our Kids School Pantry Program.
• Pablo Center at the Confluence: Pablo Center Learning Pods.
• Hope Gospel Mission: Women and Children Program.
To learn more about United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, visit uwgcv.org.