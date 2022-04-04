Author and cultural geographer Carolyn Finney will lead a virtual presentation, titled “Unscripted: On Being Black, Dreaming ‘Green’ and Playing the Long Game,” on Thursday as the sixth installment of the Racing Toward Justice speaker series presented by The Center for Racial and Restorative Justice at UW-Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE — The Center for Racial and Restorative Justice at UW-Eau Claire will present the sixth installment in the Racing Toward Justice speaker series at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The presenter at the virtual event will be Carolyn Finney, a writer, artist and cultural geographer who is artist-in-residence in the Franklin Environmental Center at Middlebury College in Vermont. With extensive travel, conservation and national park advocacy work in her background, Finney describes most of her most recent work as various investigations into the “complicated relationship between race, land and belonging in the United States.”
The presentation will be followed by a 15-minute question and answer session with viewers; questions may be submitted via the chat window. Gloria Howerton, assistant professor of geography and anthropology at UW-Eau Claire, will moderate the discussion.
In Finney’s presentation, titled “Unscripted: On Being Black, Dreaming ‘Green’ and Playing the Long Game,” she will weave together histories of Americans’ collective past, examine the differences in our relationships with the land and explore a potential future communing with nature.
In 2014, Finney published her first book, titled “Black Faces, White Spaces: Reimagining the Relationship of African Americans to the Great Outdoors.” In it, Finney attempts to answer the question “Why are African Americans so underrepresented when it comes to interest in nature, outdoor recreation and environmentalism?” and combines her expertise in environmental history, cultural studies and geography to examine these ideas.
Finney also has been a frequest guest on national media outlets and had many articles and essays published in publications including The Atlantic, Newsweek, Outside Magazine and The New York Times.
She served for eight years on the U.S. National Parks Advisory Board, and recently earned the Alexander and Ilse Melamid Medal from the American Geographical Society for her work illuminating the dynamic relationship between human culture and natural resources.