EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire’s actuarial science program has been named one of four university programs in the world to receive the 2022 Casualty Actuarial Society University Award, the university announced Monday.

CAS, a worldwide organization of more than 9,000 members, grants the annual University Award in recognition of the innovative and exemplary ways a program prepares students for a career in the property and casualty insurance industry.

