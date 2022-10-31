Alex Narkiewicz-Jodko is among the first students to enroll in UW-Eau Claire’s Sustainability and Climate Action Certificate program, a new program offered for the first time this fall. A chemistry major, Narkiewicz-Jodko hopes the sustainability-related certificate he’s earning may be what helps him stand out when he applies to graduate schools or future jobs, according to the university.
EAU CLAIRE — Starting this fall, climate conscientious students at UW-Eau Claire can take their passion for the environment to a new level with the university’s debut Sustainability and Climate Action Certificate program.
The 15-credit program, currently comprising seven enrolled students, is housed in UW-Eau Claire’s public health and environmental studies program. According to the university, it is available to any student who is concerned about the climate crisis and wants to gain knowledge needed to help create a sustainable world.
“Students are really excited about the new certificate, so we are expecting to see substantial growth once they learn it’s now available and they understand more about it,” stated James Boulter, a professor of chemistry in the department of public health and environmental studies, in a university news release.
The program includes classes in 13 academic departments, including programs in the physical sciences, American Indian studies, economics, sociology, nursing, and communication and journalism, the university stated.
The program is designed to complement students’ primary fields of study so they can apply their learning from the certificate courses to their future careers, Boulter stated in the news release. He expects graduates of the certificate program to work in an array of fields, such as research, finance, education and health care.
Alex Narkiewicz-Jodko, a chemistry student, is one of the first UW-Eau Claire students to enroll in the new certificate program.
“The certificate will prove that my interests and knowledge don’t just lie in the field of chemistry,” Narkiewicz-Jodko said in the university news release. “The certificate shows that I have knowledge in other fields and that I have more ‘layers’ to myself than just my chemistry degree, so I can, perhaps, bring unique or new perspectives to discussions related to the field of chemistry.”
Students who complete the certificate program will understand the fundamentals of climate science, climate policies and systems, scientific/technological solutions and the societal transitions necessary to address the climate crisis, the university stated.
According to Boulter, the focus on technological and societal changes makes the program more inclusive because it meets the needs of students whose interests lie more in the social sciences than the physical sciences.
Climate scientists know the world has a limited window — now about seven to eight years — to address climate issues, so it’s essential to give students the knowledge and tools they need to find solutions, Boulter stated.
“There is a lot of work to do that we already know needs to happen, so it was important that the certificate be focused on solutions and not just documenting problems and challenges,” Boulter stated in the news release. “Our goal is to prepare students to go out and solve these problems, not just recognize that they exist.”
According to the university, Narkiewicz-Jodko says he expects that the Sustainability and Climate Action Certificate program will help him and other students who have an interest in and some understanding of the climate crisis to share information and ideas more effectively with others.
“I always enjoy discussing sustainability and climate action in classes, so this program gave me a good excuse to pursue more of that dialogue,” Narkiewicz-Jodko stated. “I hope that with the classes I’ve taken to complete the certificate, I’ll have a better understanding of current climate action/sustainability efforts, and I’ll be prepared to discuss these topics with others.”