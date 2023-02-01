Entrepreneurs, from left, Patrick Rebman, Ted Johnsen and Dave Mullen, along with Corey Honadel, launched VacationDocks.com in collaboration with WiSys VentureHome-Eau Claire’s Level Up! seed-accelerator program.
EAU CLAIRE — More than 20 years after graduating from UW-Eau Claire, two alumni have launched a startup business with a digital solution to improve access to waterways across Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Dave Mullen, class of 1996, and Patrick Rebman, class of 1995, are the founders of VacationDocks.com, an online portal that connects dock owners with boat owners seeking access to water in Wisconsin and Minnesota, the university stated in a news release.
The site allows boat owners to rent private dock space for a short time or for an entire season. At the same time, dock owners are able to tap into a new revenue stream. Think Airbnb for boats, the university stated.
The website was created in partnership with Eau Claire web developers Corey Honadel and Ted Johnsen.
The group launched their startup early in 2022, and several regional businesses stepped forward to help the business in its pilot phase, the university stated.
“Creating Vacation Docks has been both rewarding and eye-opening,” Mullen told the university. “Some key moments in our development have been completing the WiSys VentureHome-Eau Claire program and having good luck to bring on two talented partners.”
WiSys VentureHome is a network of startup hubs that connect statewide resources with community initiatives to provide local entrepreneurs a springboard to success. According to the university, the initiative invites Wisconsin alumni to “venture home” to contribute to local communities. More information can be found at venturehome.org/eauclaire.
Vacation Docks LLC became a reality by taking advantage of WiSys VentureHome-Eau Claire’s Level Up! seed-accelerator program, the university stated.
“Although there are hurdles with every startup, we have seen a need and the response has been supportive,” Rebman stated. “We just need to tell people about it and move forward with getting the word out.”
Applications for the next round of the Level Up! seed-accelerator program will be accepted in February. For information about WiSys VentureHome-Eau Claire, contact Ann Rupnow, manager of entrepreneurship in UW-Eau Claire’s College of Business, at 715-836-5026.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.