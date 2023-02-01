20522-VacationDocks.jpeg

Entrepreneurs, from left, Patrick Rebman, Ted Johnsen and Dave Mullen, along with Corey Honadel, launched VacationDocks.com in collaboration with WiSys VentureHome-Eau Claire’s Level Up! seed-accelerator program.

 UW-Eau Claire contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — More than 20 years after graduating from UW-Eau Claire, two alumni have launched a startup business with a digital solution to improve access to waterways across Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Dave Mullen, class of 1996, and Patrick Rebman, class of 1995, are the founders of VacationDocks.com, an online portal that connects dock owners with boat owners seeking access to water in Wisconsin and Minnesota, the university stated in a news release.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.