EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire Athletic Director Dan Schumacher is retiring at the end of the spring semester, the university announced on Monday.
Schumacher has been the leader of Blugold Athletics for the past nine years.
“Dan will leave a strong legacy for our Blugold Athletics program and I want to thank him, not only for the success of our teams, but for always putting student success at the forefront,” Chancellor James Schmidt stated in a university news release. “Dan exemplified our commitment to Blugold excellence and to providing our students with the experiences and opportunities to lead and succeed.”
During Schumacher’s time as athletic director, UW-Eau Claire increased its number of student athletes to as many as 850 as the university brought back men’s baseball and added men’s soccer and women’s lacrosse, the university said.
Also under Schumacher’s leadership, the Blugolds have won seven national championships, including three during the 2021-2022 academic year.
Over the past nine years, the university stated, UW-Eau Claire has upgraded its sports facilities, including the refurbishment of Simpson Field, which will be able to host more than 6,000 fans for track and field, soccer, football and lacrosse once the final phase is completed.
During Schumacher’s tenure, the university added, UW-Eau Claire built a new softball stadium; added a wrestling facility; and remodeled the McPhee Physical Education Center with a new floor featuring volleyball-only lines and a video board to improve the fan experience for volleyball, wrestling and gymnastics.
The Sonnentag Event Center and Field House, currently under construction on Menomonie Street, will become home to Blugold men’s and women’s basketball once it opens in 2024.
According to the university, Schumacher helped establish a booster club that includes 25 corporate sponsors, which supports initiatives like the Jig’s Up ice fishing event.
Schumacher also secured media agreements with local and regional television and radio outlets, the university stated, and the university struck a new licensing and apparel agreement during his time at UW-Eau Claire.
UW-Eau Claire will being a nationwide search for an athletic director in the coming weeks.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.
