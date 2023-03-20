20799-20200213-LaCrosse-0031.jpg

UW-Eau Claire Athletic Director Dan Schumacher will retire from his position at the end of the spring semester after leading Blugold Athletics for nine years. A nationwide search for a new athletic director will begin in the coming weeks.

EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire Athletic Director Dan Schumacher is retiring at the end of the spring semester, the university announced on Monday.

Schumacher has been the leader of Blugold Athletics for the past nine years.

