20103-IMG-20190406-170421039-four-three.jpg

Phillip Larson, Douglas Faulkner and Garry Running at the 2019 presentation of the G.K. Gilbert Award for Excellence in Geomorphological Research.

 UW-Eau Claire contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire geography faculty and several alumni have come together to join an interdisciplinary research team of experts that has received a $2.8 million grant from the National Science Foundation to study the physical geography and glacial geologic history of the Lake Superior basin.

Douglas Faulkner, a professor of geography, and Garry Running, professor emeritus of geography, are among seven funded collaborators focused on a portion of the project that supports the work of nine lead investigators at five different institutions, the university announced earlier this month.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.