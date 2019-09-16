If imitation is the highest form of flattery, UW-Eau Claire’s biology faculty should be standing a little taller this fall.
Nearly a decade ago, Adam Schneider was among the first Blugold interns to work on research at the Charles Darwin Research Station in the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador.
This summer, the UW-Eau Claire graduate returned to the same research center in the Galapagos, this time as a botany professor at a college in Arkansas leading his own undergraduate research team.
“Engaged learning involves immersive, hands-on experiences in which students are actively participating in their learning,” Schneider said. “So, one of the first things I did at Hendrix College was to revive my contacts in the Galapagos and see if they’d be interested in hosting students. Meanwhile, I applied for money that could cover their travel and living expenses.”
The second thing he did was ask faculty at his alma mater for advice as he began creating for his students the same kind of life-changing experiences he had in Galapagos as a Blugold.
They were happy to help, sharing ideas and offering support as their former student closed a circle that took him from undergraduate student researcher to faculty research mentor.
“I absolutely did model my summer program in the Galapagos Islands after UW-Eau Claire’s,” said Schneider, who graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2012 with degrees in biology and chemistry. “The overall model was the same, in which I accompanied the students for their first several weeks to help them adjust and set up in their work.
“Deb Freund, the professor who first took me down there and continued to lead the UW-EC Galapagos interns until she retired, was indispensable in providing advice on recruiting students, interacting with station staff, navigating Ecuadoran bureaucracy and more. Other UW-EC faculty who have been involved more recently were also helpful.”
The result of their collaboration?
A summer research program that exceeded his expectations and helped make what he believes will be a lasting impact on his students, Schneider says.
“It was rewarding to see the students face their challenges and navigate through them,” Schneider says. “I think they are still continuing to process their experience, and I can’t wait to see how it shapes their lives going forward.”
Returning to the same research site in the Galapagos years after his first visit gave him a new perspective on the work being done there as well as a greater appreciation for the region itself.
“No one can fully appreciate a place the first time they are there, so having several years to reflect on my first experience, and then go back and have a chance to immerse myself again was cool,” Schneider says. “I had a better sense of what to expect at work, and outside of work, and a greater understanding of and appreciation for the unique biology of the area.”
One of the highlights, he says, was that his time in Ecuador overlapped with UW-Eau Claire’s research program there, allowing him to spend time with current Blugold researchers and their faculty mentors, Wil Taylor and Kelly Murray.
“I appreciated the opportunity to learn more about how the relationship between UWEC and CDRS has developed since I was a student, and how to build on my experience this year to potentially support students and the station in the future,” Schneider says. “If I’m able to take students in the future, I’d like to explore ways to coordinate a bit more closely with the UW-EC team.”