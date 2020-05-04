Colleagues and students say Jerry Hoepner, associate professor of communication sciences and disorders at UW-Eau Claire, has a contagious enthusiasm for facilitating learning that has a lasting impact on students, educators and clinicians in his field — an impact felt on campus, in the local community and beyond.
For his excellence in teaching and his success in helping students become lifelong learners, Hoepner has been named a recipient of the 2020 UW System Regents Teaching Excellence Award. Each year two UW System faculty or academic staff members and one academic department or program receive the award, which recognizes exceptional commitment to and effectiveness in teaching. Each recipient is awarded $7,500.
This is the third consecutive year that a UW-Eau Claire recipient has been selected for the award. The university’s department of communication sciences and disorders (Hoepner’s own department) received the honor in 2019; Martina Lindseth, professor of German in UW-Eau Claire’s languages department, was a 2018 recipient.
“Dr. Hoepner is a highly reflective educator, which helps make him an excellent teacher,” said Patricia A. Kleine, UW-Eau Claire provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “He is dedicated to creating transformative learning experiences for all students in his courses, in his research mentoring and in clinical settings. Dr. Hoepner has a lasting impact on all those he encounters.”
Vicki Samelson, professor and chair of the communication sciences and disorders department, said Hoepner applies best practices for teaching and learning in every context where he interacts with students, people with communication disorders and their families, and colleagues.
“Dr. Hoepner infuses his enthusiasm for the teaching-learning process, his passion for facilitating learning and his investment in evidence-based pedagogy into every aspect of his interactions with students and faculty — within the department, across campus, and in national and international venues,” Samelson said.
Hoepner said his experiences as a clinician have been an important influence as he has developed his philosophy of teaching and learning as a professor. As a clinician, he taught clients to relearn how to swallow, communicate, self-regulate, remember and re-engage in personally relevant activities. He taught clients’ families about the effects of strokes, traumatic brain injuries, dementias and a variety of diseases.
“In those clinical moments, I learned that everyone learns differently, is motivated by different things, values different things and has unique timing for learning readiness, as well as the importance of environments for learning,” Hoepner said. “Above all, I learned that making assumptions about learning and setting artificial limits on potential is problematic. Those missteps risk compromising learning and disenfranchising the learners. I consider each of those clients and family members the experts and have learned as much from them as they have from me.”
Hoepner said his selection for the Regents Excellence in Teaching Award is a testament to the supportive environment in UW-Eau Claire’s communication sciences and disorders department and across the university for fostering innovative teaching methods.