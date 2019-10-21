The UW-Eau Claire McIntyre Library, 105 Garfield Ave., has been named best in the nation for 2019 for its access to U.S. government information.
On Monday, the library was named the 2019 Federal Depository Library of the Year by the U.S. Government Publishing Office.
Of 19 total federal depository libraries in Wisconsin, McIntyre is the only one in the state to ever receive the award.
“I congratulate McIntyre Library on being named the best library in the nation,” said GPO Superintendent of Documents Laurie Hall. “We thank the library for its continued efforts in demonstrating the many benefits of government resources to its community, and particularly young people.”
From photos of the first U.S. lunar landing in 1969, to the “Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election” (also known as the Mueller Report), to U.S. Tax Court decisions and centuries-old treaties with Native American tribes — the requests for government information received by McIntyre Library are diverse.
Given that the U.S. Government Publishing Office is the world’s largest publisher, that’s not surprising.
The award is given to one federal depository library that furthers the FDLP’s mission of “ensuring that the American public has free access to its Government’s information in extraordinary ways,” according to the FDLP website.
“We are honored to receive this recognition from the U.S. Government Publishing Office," said McIntyre Library Director Jill Markgraf. “The McIntyre Library faculty and staff are committed to encouraging those in our community to use free government information for civic engagement and informed decision-making."
The library encourages university professors and local teachers to incorporate Government documents into curricula, according to a GPO news release.
This year, middle and high school students were challenged to “do history” in a National History Day competition by researching a topic and producing historical documentaries, exhibits, dramatic performances, websites or research papers.
Robin Miller, associate professor and government documents librarian in McIntyre Library, accepted the award during the annual Federal Depository Library Program conference in Washington, D.C.
McIntyre Library was designated as a federal depository library in 1951. Its fully cataloged federal documents collection, prominently displayed on its first floor, contains 126,000 items and 86,000 titles (with some titles consisting of multiple items, or volumes). Its entire government information collection includes publications in print, microfiche, CD and online formats.
The library also serves as a voter registration site, and staff are working with local officials to continue expanding voter turnout and education.
Markgraf thanked government documents librarian Robin Miller and cataloger Laurie Roach "for their outstanding work in managing and promoting the government information collection," as well as their predecessors, including retired staff members Leslie Foster, Karen Pope and Mary Hayden, "whose years of dedication to curating government information at McIntyre Library contributed to this award.”
There are 1,123 FDLP libraries in the U.S.