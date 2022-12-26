20398-Dr.KristenAbbott-Anderson-three-four-portrait.jpg

Kristen Abbott-Anderson will assume her new role as dean of UW-Eau Claire's College of Nursing and Health Sciences on Jan. 3.

 UW-Eau Claire contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire's College of Nursing and Health Sciences is set to welcome a new leader.

Kristen Abbott-Anderson, director of the Glen Taylor Nursing Institute for Family and Society and a professor in the College of Allied Health and Nursing at Minnesota State University-Mankato, will assume the role as dean of the college on Jan. 3, the university announced last week.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.