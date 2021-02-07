EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire will host a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration — a cornerstone event of the campus recognition of Black History Month — at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Campus and community members are invited to log in and safely take part in honoring King's life and legacy.
Co-hosted by the division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and the Office of Multicultural Affairs, this year's event will include poetry and other readings, music, an award presentation and a keynote speaker.
"The 2021 MLK Celebration will be a little different this year," Demetrius Smith, special assistant to the vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion, said in a news release. "But Michael Thomas, student services coordinator in the Office of Multicultural Affairs, and I have worked to provide the UW-Eau Claire campus community with an engaging and thought-provoking online program. Recently, social justice and racial equality have been mainstays in discussions across the country. It is important to celebrate the life and work of MLK as he remains an inspiration — his legacy lives on through all of us.”
The keynote speaker will be Damario Solomon-Simmons, a national civil rights attorney based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Solomon-Simmons has successfully represented clients in federal, state, tribal and administrative courts. He also was an integral member of the legal team that in September 2020 filed a lawsuit in Oklahoma courts seeking reparation and reconciliation for the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre; the case is pending.
The program also will include presentation of the UW-Eau Claire Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Leadership Award to Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, professor of history. Ducksworth-Lawton was a recent recipient of the Regents Diversity Award, the highest honor given by the UW System for contributions toward educational equity, diversity and inclusion.
"The fourth annual MLK Celebration serves as a reminder that the fight for racial justice and equality is not only happening across the country but here at UW-Eau Claire as well," Thomas said in the release.
The virtual event can be viewed live at at uwec.ly/live.