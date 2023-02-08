20585-20230207-MLK-Day-Celebration-0342.jpg

Dang Yang, the last recipient of the award, presents Heather Ann Moody with UW-Eau Claire’s MLK Social Justice Leadership Award during a Feb. 7 campus celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and work.

 UW-Eau Claire contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Heather Ann Moody, associate professor and program director for American Indian Studies at UW-Eau Claire, has been awarded the university’s highest honor in equity, diversity and inclusion work.

On Tuesday, Moody was presented with the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Leadership Award during the university’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, UW-Eau Claire announced in a news release.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.