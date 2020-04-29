During this election year, COVID-19 has significantly impacted politics and will continue to in the months ahead. Wisconsin came under scrutiny after hosting its spring elections in April while under safer-at-home order from Gov. Tony Evers. In-person voting was allowed, but far fewer polling locations were open, resulting in long waits in some places.
Geoffrey Peterson, UW-Eau Claire professor of political science and chair of the political science department, will be watching how Wisconsin and other states handle voting during the general election later this year. Peterson spoke recently with the Leader-Telegram on voting in Wisconsin, how politicians can reach voters during a pandemic and how COVID-19 could impact November elections.
This interview has been edited and condensed.
What did you think of the decision for Wisconsin to have in-person elections earlier this month?
I would’ve preferred to see them at least extend the absentee ballot deadline, and a lot of that’s, frankly, selfish. My wife and I were part of that group that didn’t get their ballots in time. But I also understand that there’s a lot of questions about how far can the governor’s authority actually go in these areas. I get why it ended up in court. I’m not terribly surprised by it, and the truth is that we already knew even before all of that happened, that the number of absentee ballots out there was several magnitudes of order higher than in the past, so it was already pretty clear that the vast majority of people were going to vote by absentee. It was really just a question of whether or not those ballots would get in on time.
Do you think the state should move to all absentee (voting) for November?
If you asked me that three days ago I’d have said absolutely yes. I actually just read a really fascinating article (in Talking Points Memo) essentially saying that the companies that are responsible for producing all of the ballots and everything that have to go out simply don’t have the infrastructure to get that done by November … I would advocate for definitely figuring out a way to make absentee balloting as easy as possible for the 2020 election and then plan for 2022 or 2024 so that we can be in a position where we don’t create another situation like we had in April, where people aren’t getting their ballots.
I understand why people want to do it right away. I get that, but there’s an enormous amount of infrastructure that has to be created, and voter address validation and all sorts of things, and if you look at the states that did move to all-mail balloting, they didn’t do it in June before the November election. They took a couple of years to get it working properly. I think there’s momentum to do it. I just think we have to be sure that we do it correctly.
What can be done to make absentee voting easier? Maybe eliminating a witness signature?
The witness signature is definitely an issue because it doesn’t take into account the issue of quarantine … The state and the country should be expecting that absentee ballots for November’s election — we’re going to have even more than we had in April … Fixing that is really important, because the reality is if you don’t get your absentee ballot, your only other option is to go vote in-person. If we’re also going to be radically reducing the number of polling places again, like we did in Milwaukee, that creates some real issues in terms of fairness and access to the vote.
Right, and getting enough poll workers could be another challenge.
Exactly. I know Eau Claire did some drive-up voting, maybe encouraging more of that or trying to make that more accessible might be an option. I don’t know. Truth is, these are times that we are not prepared for … The last thing we want to do is create a situation where we create new (COVID-19) hot spots based on voting locations.
If in-person rallies cannot be held, then how can a politician reach voters?
This is actually going to be a huge debate in political science, and we don’t really know the answer to it, because this is something we’ve never seen before. I hate to do the “there are two sides to this argument” thing, but there really are. One side says that most people don’t go to rallies, most people don’t meet candidates in-person, that all of that is kind of old school and overrated and we’re going to find out that it actually doesn’t make much of a difference by the time this election is over.
The other side essentially argues that while it’s true it’s only a small minority of people who do this, one of the things that we will probably lose is the door-to-door, “get out the vote” campaigns … That may not impact any one politician, but it may impact overall turnout.
Which of those two sides do you more closely fall under?
I fall more on the “I don’t think this is going to make much of an impact” argument. I really don't. I think that when you look at attendance, even at the biggest presidential rallies, it still represents just a tiny fraction of the people who are going to vote in any given state … There may be a slight impact, but especially if the absentee ballot thing gets fixed or we don’t have another outbreak and it’s safe to go vote in-person, I honestly don’t think the lack of rallies is actually going to make a big difference.
How much of an impact do you think a politician’s handling of the coronavirus will impact that person’s reelection possibility in November?
What you’re really asking is “How do the voter assessments of the candidates’ performances do?” It’s not actually what they did, it’s what voters think they did. The truth is that if voters see someone handling a major crisis well, even if they suffer from it, if they feel like it’s being handled effectively, then it can actually work to their advantage. Look at George W. Bush after 9/11, and he was seen at handling what happened very well, and it actually worked to his party’s benefit in the 2002 election, and it probably got him reelected in 2004.
On the other hand, if a candidate is seen as handling it badly or ignoring a crisis, that can be incredibly damaging, especially among more moderate voters, and it can also impact the turnout for the candidate’s own party. Part of the argument for what happened in the 2006 election was what was seen as Bush’s very ineffective handling of Hurricane Katrina. That really damaged the Republican Party and damaged Bush pretty substantially … If you’re being seen as handling it badly, that is more damaging than handling it well and getting a little bump from it. I think that the negative is more powerful than the positive in that circumstance.
Why is Wisconsin such an important state in the November election?
If you just look at 2016, there were a handful of states that President Trump won by very small margins in all of them, and those were the states that pushed him over the magic number to win in the Electoral College. So all of those states are targets, both for the president’s campaign, because he wants to hold onto those states, and for Vice President Biden’s campaign, because if he can get two or three of those on his side of the ledger, basically the election is over at that point. It’s not like Massachusetts is suddenly going to vote Republican or Utah is suddenly going to turn into a Democratic stronghold, so when you crunch the numbers, it’s under 10 states, by most estimates, that actually decide the outcome of the election, and we’re one of them.
With so much uncertainty under COVID-19, (when) do you think results for the November election will be known?
So much will depend on where we are in terms of the spread of COVID in September and October. If we’re basically safe and everything’s fine and most people go and vote at the polls, then I don’t think you’re going to see too much delay. But all my instincts tell me that, whether it’s safe or not to vote, there will be a lot of people who vote absentee … There’ll be some states that we know the answers for right away, but for the states that actually will decide the outcome of the election, those eight to 10 states, it may be a week before we know the answer … If I were to make a bet, my bet would be that it would be at least a week after the election before we actually know who won.