Justin Patchin, UW-Eau Claire professor of criminal justice and cyberbullying expert, has spent a career studying online interactions. COVID-19 has amplified challenges to digital discourse, so to work through those difficulties, Patchin recently published two articles on cyberbullying.org, one about civil online conversation and another on misinformation.
Patchin recently spoke with the Leader-Telegram about engaging in online conversation, how to stop the spread of misinformation and Twitter’s decision to fact-check President Donald Trump.
What made you want to write these two posts?
I started out wanting to write a basic post about encouraging people to get along a little better online. I saw a lot of impatience, a lot of people fighting, even fighting between friends or family members on social media … That’s been happening ever since social media was invented, but I think in the last few years and maybe few months, it’s gotten worse, and there’s a divisiveness.
Then conspiracy theories surrounding the pandemic started to circulate, and that got me sidetracked on this issue of misinformation. I think a lot of disagreement online stems from differences in opinion, and that’s fine, but I think it takes a more serious tone when we’re talking about misinformation. It is important for people to push back on that … Otherwise it’ll circulate and more and more people will see it to be true. So how do we do that? How do we push back while not resorting to character attacks?
Because of COVID-19, do you think people are more likely to engage in online conversation since they can’t see people in person as often?
That could be true. What sparked my interest in writing these was seeing an increase in incivility online, but I think you’re right ... I also think it’s much easier to be argumentative and resort to a character attack when you’re communicating online … It’s hard for most us to be mean to somebody in a face-to-face situation, but online it becomes easier. Because of the current situation, most of us are online for more hours in a day, and we’re losing that social aspect of sitting down next to somebody and talking it out, having a thoughtful conversation about issues we really disagree about … When you’re online, you don’t necessarily know if someone is being sarcastic, if someone’s making a joke … So, it’s easy to preach but it’s hard to do, default to the basic premise that the person you’re communicating with is kind and is thoughtful and is not trying to intentionally be hurtful to you, and act the same way toward them.
What are the most common mistakes when people are trying to engage civilly online?
Knowing when to engage somebody is important. If there is clear misinformation or mistakes of fact that you can address with a link to clear evidence, that might be useful.
I also think engaging a complete stranger is not likely to have the same impact as somebody you know. The closer the relationship, the more likely the person is actually going to listen to you, and you might not change their mind, but at least they’ll respect you and take what you’re saying into consideration.
I tend to have this rule not to look at the comments of any news story online, because it really exposes the worst in who we are … Rule No. 1 is not to read the comments, rule No. 2 is not to respond to them. Anytime I’ve ever responded to the comments of strangers on a social media post, it’s never made me feel better.
Because there are so many opportunities for error or misunderstanding, is the best option to not engage at all in conversation online?
I think that would’ve been my default piece of advice, but a couple reasons why we can’t do that every time. If it is clearly misinformation, if there’s clear evidence that you’re aware of that what a person is saying is factually incorrect based on evidence, based on science, based on the vast majority of people’s perspectives … Misinformation is the one example where we do have to engage.
I want to resist encouraging people to unfriend or stop following or completely detaching themselves from those who don’t exactly agree with what they think is right. It is important to have a good diversity of ideas, as long as they can be supported with evidence, because they get us to think about issues differently … If we get to the point on Facebook where we’re only connected to friends who believe exactly what we believe, it just becomes this isolation, and we won’t know how to address concerns by other people and acknowledge their experiences and concerns and questions, and they’ll just be allowed to fester.
Do you think COVID-19 has made it perhaps more important than ever not to spread misinformation, since in some cases it’s literally a matter of life and death?
I think you’re right. Part of the problem with our current situation is much of what’s going on — if it’s not unprecedented, it’s certainly unknown to the vast majority of us … We’re gathering new information every day, and so I think it’s rife for the possibility of conspiracy theories because the scientific recommendations can evolve … You might disagree with, for example, if the (COVID-19) death count is 100% accurate or the amount of people who have been diagnosed, (but) we know people are dying. That is a fact … I get that it’s hard to personalize this problem when, thankfully, in the Chippewa Valley, we’ve been pretty lucky. Nobody’s died, there’s been a relatively low rate of getting this disease, but that doesn’t mean we’re immune from the potential consequences … We have to learn from the experiences of others and recognize that if we’re not careful with how we interact with others, we could end up in a similar situation.
Anecdotally, are people less likely to believe expert sources now compared to 10 years ago? If so, why?
Anecdotally it sure seems that way. I’m not an expert on studying experts, but I’m an academic and I’ve been a professor for 16 years. It does seem to me, and maybe we’re just seeing it more often because it’s amplified on social media, an anti-intellectualism.
We have to train people. We have to give them the tools and skills to evaluate information and not automatically discount somebody, especially if they have that experience doing the research and training. It shocks me sometimes how we’ll discount a scientist but then we’ll see a video created by anybody online and then all of a sudden we’ll believe that over somebody who spent their life studying a particular problem.
What did you think of Twitter’s decision recently to fact-check some of Donald Trump’s tweets (regarding voter mail fraud)?
I think it’s a shot across the bow … All the major companies have been struggling with this issue of misinformation and fact-checking … This has been going on for a couple of years, but of course it was the first time (Twitter) had actually done it to the President, and it resulted in what everybody expected it would result in. I think there does need to be efforts to counteract misinformation on social media, and any effort at doing that is going to come under scrutiny because there isn’t widespread agreement on the validity of a particular source … If something is clearly factually incorrect, I think there should be warning labels placed, because we shouldn’t allow people to have this megaphone to promote misinformation.
We’ll see how it plays out. (Twitter) is a private company; for the most part they can do what they want. They can kick the president off Twitter if they want … But I wonder if the cat’s out of the bag here. It’s kind of like the “too big to fail” argument. Now that we’ve let politicians on Twitter and use it as a bully pulpit, does that mean this private company has taken on more than they expected? … Maybe they can no longer kick Trump off for either misinformation or bullying. Any normal person, if you’re engaged in bullying or violating the Terms of Service, you could get kicked off the site, but maybe we’re at the point where we can’t kick off a prominent politician because of the role (Twitter) has played in his presidency. I think we’re on the doorstep of seeing some interesting conversations about how best to handle this now that it’s hit the president directly.