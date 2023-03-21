EAU CLAIRE — With more than $27 million already spent on television ads, UW-Eau Claire stated in a Tuesday news release, the April 4 electoral race for the open Wisconsin Supreme Court seat between Janet Protasiewicz and Daniel Kelly is the most expensive judicial race in American history.

As campaign teams and special interest groups our money into a race that will determine the majority control of the state’s highest court, the university added, UW-Eau Claire student leaders are educating Blugolds about where, when and how to vote.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.