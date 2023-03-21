EAU CLAIRE — With more than $27 million already spent on television ads, UW-Eau Claire stated in a Tuesday news release, the April 4 electoral race for the open Wisconsin Supreme Court seat between Janet Protasiewicz and Daniel Kelly is the most expensive judicial race in American history.
As campaign teams and special interest groups our money into a race that will determine the majority control of the state’s highest court, the university added, UW-Eau Claire student leaders are educating Blugolds about where, when and how to vote.
The Student Senate’s Intergovernmental Affairs Commission’s goal is for all students — regardless of their political affiliation — to have the election-related information they need to vote in April, stated Hannah Kelly, UW-Eau Claire junior who serves as the IGA director, in the news release.
According to Kelly, a political science student, it’s important to have that information because “historically, college students have been a population that doesn’t vote as much either due to apathy or unequal access and knowledge.”
Those efforts are already making an impact, stated Jake Wrasse, UW-Eau Claire’s legislative and community relations liaison, in the news release.
As an example, the university stated that, in the February 2018 Supreme Court primary election, there were 109 votes cast in Eau Claire’s Ward 20, which primarily comprises students living in the upper campus residence halls.
In the February 2023 Supreme Court primary, however, 310 votes were cast in Ward 20, the university stated, increasing the voting rate by 184%.
“The university’s mission calls us to foster active citizenship among our students and increases in student voting over the past several years show Blugolds are continually becoming more engaged with this important civic responsibility,” Wrasse stated.
When making decisions, policymakers often overlook college students even when their decisions directly impact students, Kelly told the university.
“So, it’s more important more than ever that we show up and act,” Kelly stated. “It’s important that we vote so we can show policymakers that college students are a population that needs to be considered.”
The IGA is organizing several election-related initiatives prior to the April 4 election.
The Student Senate will partner with the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization that promotes voting, to share voting-related information with students.
Senate and LWV representatives will be in the Davies Student Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 29.
On April 3, the university continued, IGA members and the senate’s Communication Commission will jointly host Motivation Monday, a weekly event where senators interact with students. Beginning at noon on April outside of Davies, senators will promote voting, help students know where and how to vote, and share voter registration information, the university stated.
“These and other efforts by student leaders to encourage their classmates to register to vote and get to the polls will help many Blugolds vote for the first time, which is the first step in making voting a lifelong habit,” Wrasse stated.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.