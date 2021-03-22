EAU CLAIRE — As the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across the world last spring, Sara Patoka struggled to see how she might use her knowledge and skills to help those whose lives were being devastated by the public health crisis.
A newly created economics class at UW-Eau Claire is helping Patoka see the critical role she and other economists can play as people and communities work to recover.
“Being someone not in the medical field, when the pandemic first hit, I felt more than helpless and, quite honestly, a bit nonessential,” Patoka, a senior from Milwaukee, said in a UW-Eau Claire news release. “This class demonstrates the essentialness of pulling meaning out of data and telling the story. Economists can be storytellers.
“We are not just looking at data, we are looking at how people’s lives have been changed. Our insights could be steppingstones for change and action to improve conditions inflicted by the pandemic.”
That is an incredible opportunity for someone who still is an undergraduate college student, said Patoka, who will graduate in May with degrees in economics and international business, a minor in Spanish and a certificate in equity, diversity and inclusiveness.
“At 22 years old, I feel I am able to make an impact through this timely coursework,” Patoka said. “Being a COVID grad is a unique experience, and this adds to it.”
The economics class, “The Empirical Economics of the COVID-19 Pandemic,” requires students to design research projects that focus on economics-related questions tied to the pandemic, and to use current real-world datasets to help them in their analysis, said Thomas Kemp, the professor and chair of the economics department who designed and teaches the course.
Whenever possible, Kemp has students work on real economic issues using real economic data and methods, so creating a class based on the pandemic was something he knew he wanted to do.
Through the class, he is giving students opportunities to develop their research and analysis skills, and to better understand the impact their work can have on their communities and the world, Kemp said.
“I try to teach my students that a good economist must be useful and that economics — well done — can make communities better places,” Kemp said in the release. “It's too early to say for sure what we will find, but certainly the students have chosen some interesting research questions. At the very least, I think their work will help us to think more effectively about how to combat the next calamity of this sort.”
Kemp said the field of economics has become far more empirical in recent decades and textbooks really have not kept up with these trends. So, doing empirical research is something faculty often struggle to integrate into the classroom, he said.
“At the same time, we have huge amounts of data and research being done to mitigate the difficulties resulting from COVID,” Kemp said. “Developing this class seemed to be a good way to address these problems in a way that would be timely, impactful and interesting.”
Student Madeleine Mayer of Wausau said it’s especially interesting to be studying the economic impact of the crisis when it is ongoing, she said.
“There is not a textbook explaining the situation of the economic crisis,” Mayer said in the release. “We are looking at real-time data that is still being collected. Every day there is something new to talk about regarding COVID-19 and how it is being handled, which always makes class very interesting.”
The 24 students in the class are working in teams on six separate research projects. Some of the projects are more locally focused than others, but all of them should produce findings that will be applicable to the local economy, Kemp said.
Patoka’s research team is focusing on the pandemic’s inequitable impact on the unemployment levels of different wage classes. They are trying to identify the reasons that members of the low-wage category have experienced even larger levels of unemployment compared to middle- and high-wage earners by looking at the industries in which they work, she said.
Kaminski and Mayer are on a research team studying the wealth gap, specifically how COVID-19 affected skilled workers versus non-skilled workers. Their hypothesis is that COVID-19 has sped up wealth-distribution inequality in America, making it even larger than it was before the economic crisis.
“We found this topic very interesting because it appears as if skilled workers were able to seamlessly adjust to a new normal,” Mayer said. “They were able to work from home using technology and find other ways to still do their jobs. On the other hand, workers in jobs such as retail and hospitality were not able to do those things and because of that likely struggled over the last year.”