The sustainable printing system at UW-Eau Claire allows users to send their print orders to the PaperCut/FollowMe system software and then select any of the printers across campus to access the orders using their campus ID card.

 UW-Eau Claire contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Sustainable practices come in many forms, big and small, obvious and subtle.

UW-Eau Claire says it’s about to reach the end of a sustainability initiative that has replaced 1,016 printing devices across campus with 154 new devices constructed using recycled materials.