UW-Eau Claire has announced its back-to-school procedures given the coronavirus pandemic, titling the effort the Blugold Flight Plan.
“We are eagerly looking forward to welcoming new and continuing students back to Wisconsin’s most beautiful campus this fall,” James Schmidt, UW-Eau Claire chancellor, said in a news release. “To do that, my executive team, our college deans and directors have been working tirelessly to follow national recommendations for the health of our faculty, staff and students and to develop creative solutions to make this fall return safe and successful.”
The plan features “guidelines to optimize safety, promote health and reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, allowing for face-to-face education to continue throughout the fall semester,” according to the release.
“I know that the education and the transformative experiences we offer our students, both inside and outside of the classroom, are deeply enriched by meaningful, individual interactions between faculty, students and staff,” Schmidt said. “Blugolds thrive on one-to-one connections which simply cannot be replicated in a purely virtual world.”
The four main steps for safety are:
• Wear your mask: All campus members will be provided with two reusable cloth face masks to be worn at all times in classroom settings, campus buildings, communal spaces within residence halls and outdoors where 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained.
• Practice physical distancing: Classrooms and other facilities will be arranged to maintain 6 feet of physical space, along with floor signage and other reminders for all to maintain this amount of distance.
• Wash your hands: Frequent 20-second washing with soap and water throughout the day is essential to minimize potential viral spread. In addition, hand sanitizer will be made available throughout campus.
• Monitor your health: The required use of a Mayo Clinic-developed mobile app called Blugold Protocol will allow for daily symptom monitoring for students, faculty and staff.
“As we work to realize the desire of the majority of our students, faculty and staff to resume face-to-face instruction, we are doing so in the manner that most assures the safety and well-being of everyone in the Blugold community,” said Warren Anderson, vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion and student affairs.
Students, faculty and staff will receive Landing Gear kits that include a reusable water bottle with blank panel to the write owner’s name in permanent marker, two washable two-ply cloth masks, a digital oral thermometer and instructions for proper daily temperature checks and informational cards related to all steps of the Blugold Flight Plan.
Returning students will be required to digitally sign a Fly Right Pledge that reiterates the plan policies.