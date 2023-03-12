uwrf farm.jpg

The UW-River Falls College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Science is well known nationally for outstanding education in a broad range of agricultural fields with expertise in dairy science, animal science, plant and earth sciences, ag business, ag engineering and food science.

 File photo

RIVER FALLS — The University of Wisconsin System’s oldest training program in the agricultural sector, the Farm and Industry Short Course, will return in the fall of 2023, a UW-River Falls news release stated on Tuesday.

The traditional 16-week residential program will be hosted by UW-River Falls on campus through collaboration with UW-Madison and UW-Platteville. UW-Madison will also continue its longstanding commitment to farmer education, the news release stated, now offering an expanded array of different types of flexible training options to meet the needs of today’s agricultural industry.

Madeline Fuerstenberg