RIVER FALLS — A new business analytics master’s degree program at UW-River Falls will attempt to fill a growing need for more data analysists and data-informed professionals within the business sector, the university stated in a Monday news release.

According to UW-River Falls, the UW System Board of Regents voted Friday to approve an online master of science in business analytics degree program at the university.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.