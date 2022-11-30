UW-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo accepts the NASPA Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education Region IV-East President’s Award from Bernard Little, regional director for NASPA Region IV-E.
RIVER FALLS — UW-River Falls announced on Monday that Chancellor Maria Gallo was recently awarded the NASPA Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education Region IV-East President's Award.
The National Association of Student Personnel Administrators, or NASPA, is a member-centered association supporting a diverse and passionate network of 15,000 professionals and 1,200 institutions across the globe, the university stated.
“Having been a first-generation college student myself, I know firsthand how high-quality student affairs staff and authentically student-centered support initiatives can truly make or break a student’s success,” Gallo said in a university news release. “That’s why it was my number one priority within the first six months of my UWRF chancellorship to hear directly from our students on what they experience and need from our institution.”
The President's Award is given to a chancellor or president in Region IV-East who has advanced the quality of student life on campus by supporting student affairs staff and initiatives, UW-River Falls stated.
According to the university, recipients of the honor must demonstrate direct involvement in enhancing student life, active efforts to involve students and student life staff in governing the institution, and contributions to student affairs beyond just an individual campus.
“Time and time again, in public and in private, Chancellor Gallo has lived and worked to make the goal of putting students at the center of the university a reality,” said Tess Barker, NASPA Region IV-E Awards and Innovation coordinator, in the news release. “Her nominators were unwavering and effusive in their praise of Chancellor Gallo’s support for staff in student affairs and across the institution.”
Gallo’s development of the university's Dean of Students Office and position is just one example of her commitment to turning student feedback into tangible and accountable supports, the university stated.
The office was created following her fall 2021 Listening and Learning Tour, where she "engaged students and other stakeholders on what makes UW-River Falls great and how to make it even better."
In addition to Gallo’s award, UW-River Falls student Bridgette Ledford was awarded the Undergraduate Student Rising Star Award. As one of just two undergraduates awarded the prestigious honor, Ledford was celebrated for her inclusive and positive student leadership on mental health issues, DEI work, and academic advising, the university stated.
“I am incredibly proud to have the honor of working alongside UWRF’s incredibly talented staff and faculty,” said Gallo. “This award today is truly a reflection of the dedication of the whole UWRF community to help all of our UWRF Falcons to be successful not only in college but in their future pursuits.”