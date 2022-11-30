NASPA Gallo.jpg

UW-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo accepts the NASPA Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education Region IV-East President’s Award from Bernard Little, regional director for NASPA Region IV-E.

 UW-River Falls photo

RIVER FALLS — UW-River Falls announced on Monday that Chancellor Maria Gallo was recently awarded the NASPA Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education Region IV-East President's Award.

The National Association of Student Personnel Administrators, or NASPA, is a member-centered association supporting a diverse and passionate network of 15,000 professionals and 1,200 institutions across the globe, the university stated.