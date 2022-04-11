EAU CLAIRE — UW-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo and Chippewa Valley Technical College President Sunem Beaton-Garcia recently signed a Guaranteed Admission Program Agreement.
The agreement creates a seamless process for CVTC students who are part of the Liberal Arts Transfer Associate of Science degree or complete the University Credit Transfer Agreement to be admitted to UW-River Falls and complete a bachelor’s degree, according to a joint news release from the institutions.
The agreement was signed last week at the St. Croix Business and Innovation Center, a business incubator partnership between UW-RF, CVTC, the city of River Falls and the River Falls Economic Development Corp.
“We are both about student success,” Gallo said. “This is about how we can grow and serve students better in the state.”
Beaton-Garcia said the partnership with UW-RF has been wonderful. “It’s institutional alignment,” she said. “It’s a means of eliminating barriers.”
David Travis, UW-RF provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, said the university wants more CVTC students to transfer and finish their four-year degrees and find their path to success.
About 50 students typically transfer each year from CVTC to UW-RF. The majority are liberal arts, nursing assistants, emergency medical technicians, business management and early childhood education students.