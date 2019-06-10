Chemistry and biotechnology professor Karl Peterson has been named associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at UW-River Falls, effective July 1.
Peterson has 20 years of classroom experience at UW-River Falls and has been department chair for the last eight years.
“Karl has been widely recognized at UW-RF as a respected educator, scholar and service-oriented leader who is logical, fair, reasonable, organized and responsible,” said Dean Yohnk, CAS dean. “He is viewed by university colleagues as a team player who works with diverse campus groups to promote student success, academic excellence and innovative programming.”
Peterson, of Roberts, received the unanimous support of the CAS associate dean interview and recommendation committee which noted Peterson’s outstanding qualifications and extensive experience as a department chair, member of the Faculty Senate, Senate Executive Committee, University Curriculum Committee and several other committees.
In addition to his role as the new CAS associate dean, Peterson will continue to teach courses in the chemistry and biotechnology program.