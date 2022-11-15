RIVER FALLS — Michael Orth has been selected as the next dean of UW-River Falls’ College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, the university announced on Monday.
Orth will begin his tenure as dean on June 1, 2023, succeeding Dale Gallenberg, who retired last month, the university stated. Dean Olson, interim CAFES dean, will maintain his post through the end of May.
In his role as dean, the university stated, Orth will lead a college that has maintained an “outstanding reputation for excellence and service” since 1912.
The college houses one of the top ranked undergraduate agricultural programs in the nation, the university stated, and it offers high-demand programs like ABET-accredited agricultural engineering and environmental engineering. CAFES is also home to one of the larges dairy science programs in the nation, the university stated.
Other popular programs in the college span from agricultural education to conservation, horticulture and agricultural business.
“Dr. Orth has the ideal skillset and experience for this position,” said David Travis, provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs at UW-River Falls, in a university news release.
Prior to his time at UW-River Falls, Orth was a faculty member at Texas Tech University in the Department of Animal and Food Sciences, where he also served as department chair for eight years.
Before that, the university added, Orth was a faculty member at Michigan State University.
Over the course of his career, the university stated, Orth — who holds a Ph.D. in nutrition sciences from UW-Madison and a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Iowa — has been active as a researcher on livestock species and has been a dedicated service-provider to his profession, including serving as an officer for the National Block & Bridle organization for 11 years, with the last three as president.
“I am beyond excited to serve as the next dean of CAFES,” said Orth in the news release. “The focus of the college on experiential learning, community outreach, and applied research align with the values I believe are critical for this generation of students.”
Orth’s experience developing new curriculum and co-curricular programming for his students is well-aligned with CAFES areas of excellence and the needs of the greater community, the university stated. His emphasis on experiential learning makes him an excellent choice for UW-River Falls, where CAFES already exemplifies the institutional ideal of being student-centered.
According to UW-River Falls, Numerous hands-on learning opportunities are offered on two laboratory farms, through the Ecological Restoration Institute and a renovated Dairy Pilot Plant, as well as through engagement in research with faculty in the Wisconsin Dairy Innovation Hub.
Most CAFES students complete internships with employers in the region and are active in dozens of student organizations, clubs and championship judging teams, the university stated.
The college “continuously innovates to respond to community and employer needs, with faculty engaged in Extension programs and spearheading unique outreach initiatives.” These initiatives include the recent development of the Humane Handling Institute, supported by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Meat Talent Development Program.
“I am looking forward to getting to know faculty, staff, students, alumni and stakeholders and working with all to continue to build on the great reputation this college and university earned and enjoy,” Orth said in the news release. “It is also fitting for me that my academic journey which began in Madison finds its way back to Wisconsin.”