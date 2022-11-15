RIVER FALLS — Michael Orth has been selected as the next dean of UW-River Falls’ College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, the university announced on Monday.

Orth will begin his tenure as dean on June 1, 2023, succeeding Dale Gallenberg, who retired last month, the university stated. Dean Olson, interim CAFES dean, will maintain his post through the end of May.

Orth

Orth