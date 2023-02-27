UWRF at WBA.jpg

UW-River Falls journalism students attended the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Student Seminar in Middleton on February 25, where they won five statewide awards.

 UW-River Falls contributed photo

RIVER FALLS — Students from UW-River Falls brought home five awards, including two first-place honors, from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Student Seminar in Middleton this past weekend, the university announced Monday.

The annual seminar is attended by college students and broadcast journalism educators from across the state and included the presentation of this year's Student Awards of Excellence, the university stated.

