UW-River Falls tied for eighth in the nation in the category of schools ranked highest by their students for being worth the expense, according to a recent college ranking by the Wall Street Journal.
The western Wisconsin university tied for that spot with Yale University, Bowdoin College, Missouri University of Science and Technology and Washington and Lee University.
The top three colleges in the ranking were Brigham Young University-Provo, United States Naval Academy and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The Wall Street Journal partners with Times Higher Education College Rankings in developing its annual survey. Based on roughly 174,000 survey responses over the past two years, each school was scored on a 10-point scale. UW-River Falls was the highest ranked institution, public or private, in the Upper Midwest.
“This recognition is meaningful because it comes from our students and affirms that UW-River Falls provides an excellent yet affordable education,” Chancellor Dean Van Galen said in a news release. “We are delighted to be recognized as national leaders in student value.”