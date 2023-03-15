WiSys Quick Pitch - 20230301_46.jpg

UW-River Falls students Devon Mares, left, and Jordan Cioni, right, recently won first and second place, respectively, for their research presentations during the WiSys Quick Pitch event at UW-River Falls.

 UW-River Falls contributed photo

RIVER FALLS — Devon Mares, a student at UW-River Falls, earned the first-place award in the March 1 WiSys Quick Pitch event for her research on how to better control an invasive species causing havoc in waterways, the university announced Wednesday.

Mares’ winning presentation was titled “Creating a Biocontrol Agent for Zebra Mussels.” She focuses on controlling zebra mussel populations by genetically engineering algae to be toxic to the invasive species, but not to any other species.

