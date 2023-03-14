UWRF College Tour.jpg

UW-River Falls student Giselle Nunez, from Cottage Grove, Minn., is interviewed on campus as part of “The College Tour” television series. Ten university students interviewed for the show will be part of the program that will be aired on Amazon Prime and other broadcast outlets on March 22. 

 UW-River Falls contributed photo

RIVER FALLS — What makes UW-River Falls a special institution?

That question will be answered in a season seven episode of "The College Tour," a television series streamed on Amazon Prime and Amazon Freevee, as well as other streaming services like Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV, the university announced.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.